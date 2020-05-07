BioWorld - Thursday, May 7, 2020

FDA approves Novartis’ MET inhibitor Tabrecta for NSCLC

May 6, 2020
By Randy Osborne
Novartis AG won accelerated FDA clearance for Tabrecta (capmatinib, formerly INC-280), an oral MET inhibitor, for adult patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a mutation that leads to MET exon 14 skipping (METex14) as detected by a companion diagnostic, also given the green light.
