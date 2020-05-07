FDA approves Novartis’ MET inhibitor Tabrecta for NSCLC

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Novartis AG won accelerated FDA clearance for Tabrecta (capmatinib, formerly INC-280), an oral MET inhibitor, for adult patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a mutation that leads to MET exon 14 skipping (METex14) as detected by a companion diagnostic, also given the green light.