BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for May 6, 2020

May 6, 2020
By Holland Johnson
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: Scientists regenerate neurons in mice with spinal cord injury and optic nerve damage; Trial questions benefits of organic nitrates for bone health; Mind-controlled arm prostheses that 'feel' are now a part of everyday life; Biomaterial immune control discoveries could reduce implant rejection.
