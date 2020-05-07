BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for May 6, 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: Scientists regenerate neurons in mice with spinal cord injury and optic nerve damage; Trial questions benefits of organic nitrates for bone health; Mind-controlled arm prostheses that 'feel' are now a part of everyday life; Biomaterial immune control discoveries could reduce implant rejection.