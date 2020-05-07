Astrazeneca's Farxiga wins FDA approval to reduce heart failure risks

With new a FDA approval for a years-old type 2 diabetes drug, Astrazeneca plc's Farxiga (dapagliflozin) has become the first sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor to be approved to reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) death and hospitalization for heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction, a measure of how much blood the left ventricle pumps out with each contraction.