PTC lands Censa PKU program with $10M up front, plus stock

Passed up for acquisition by former partner Retrophin Inc., Censa Pharmaceuticals Inc. has found a new home in rare disease specialist PTC Therapeutics Inc., which has agreed to pay $10 million up front for the opportunity to develop CNSA-001 (sepiapterin), a candidate for orphan metabolic diseases, starting with phenylketonuria. The proposed transaction also includes up to 850,000 shares of PTC common stock (NASDAQ:PTCT), valued around $40 million at midday, plus additional rewards for achieving development, regulatory and commercial milestones.

Hightide and Axcella report positive data from liver studies

Two companies studying liver disease posted positive news from recent studies. Top-line results from a phase IIa by Hightide Therapeutics Inc., of Shenzhen, China, and Rockville, Md., in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and type 2 diabetes mellitus show the study hit its primary endpoint, absolute liver fat reduction and several secondary endpoints, too. Subjects received HTD-1801 (berberine ursodeoxycholate) in 500-mg or 1,000-mg doses or placebo twice daily for 18 weeks. Axcella Health Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., reported positive top-line data from its non-IND study assessing the impact of AXA-1125 and AXA-1957 on safety, tolerability and effects on structures and functions of the liver, as measured by a comprehensive panel of imaging and soluble biomarkers related to metabolism, inflammation and fibrosis. Both of these distinct product candidates are proprietary compositions of amino acids and derivatives designed to support liver health. Axcella shares (NASDAQ:AXLA) were up 11% at midday Thursday.

Virus fails to slow Selecta phase IIb data report on refractory gout bid

Despite the COVID-19 problems that dog many in the industry, Watertown, Mass.-based Selecta Biosciences Inc. said it’s on track to report phase IIb data in the third quarter with its refractory gout candidate, SEL-212. The candidate deploys Immtor technology with pegadricase, a pegylated formulation of uricase. Immtor stimulates the dendritic cell to send a tolerogenic message to naïve T cells to develop into T regulatory cells. SEL-212 is being studied in a head-to-head experiment with Krystexxa (pegloticase, Horizon Therapeutics plc). Selecta may have an advantage with its prospect over the approved compound, which is known to generate anti-drug antibodies.

Grail’s cancer liquid biopsy test gets $390M boost from series D round

Liquid biopsy startup Grail Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., has reeled in $390 million in a series D financing that included new investors Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Prior investor Illumina Inc., of San Diego, also participated in the round, as well as two unidentified backers. The late-stage venture company has earmarked the funds for continued development and commercialization of its blood-based multicancer early detection test. Since 2016, Grail has raised in excess of $1.9 billion in four equity financing rounds.

Mexican team led by vets racing to develop COVID-19 vaccine

CAJICA, Colombia – A research team at the Autonomous University of Queretaro (UAQ), Mexico, is working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, joining about 100 other teams working toward a similar goal. Unlike other teams, however, this one is being led by veterinarians. “The university has limited resources, and I spoke to the [dean], who told me that the university has a fund for serious technical situations,” Juan Mosqueda, lead researcher of the team at Autonomous University of Queretaro, told BioWorld. “The pandemic allowed us to use this fund, which is small, but allowed us to start the molecular screening project with the population of Queretaro. We started and we´ve been able to move forward.” Compared to other projects globally, Mosqueda’s team is working with minimal resources.

The next pandemic

Even as the world grapples with COVID-19, researchers and public health officials are trying to apply its lessons to future outbreaks. In our series “The next pandemic,” BioWorld explores the strategies and technologies that could improve the fight against future outbreaks, from robust surveillance to rapid vaccines.

Also in the news

