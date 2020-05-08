Clinical data

Pandemic dominates, but phase III wins for Cara, Idorsia, Axsome and Immunomedics

While COVID-19 dominated the clinical data news during the month of April, with 45% due to trial delays, suspensions and terminations, and another 12% focused on therapeutic and vaccine development targeting the deadly infection, a number of companies still posted positive phase III data for other indications and are preparing for regulatory filings and commercialization.