BioWorld - Friday, May 8, 2020
Pandemic dominates, but phase III wins for Cara, Idorsia, Axsome and Immunomedics

May 8, 2020
By Karen Carey
While COVID-19 dominated the clinical data news during the month of April, with 45% due to trial delays, suspensions and terminations, and another 12% focused on therapeutic and vaccine development targeting the deadly infection, a number of companies still posted positive phase III data for other indications and are preparing for regulatory filings and commercialization.
