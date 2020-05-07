Grail’s cancer liquid biopsy test gets $390M boost from series D round

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Liquid biopsy startup Grail Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., has reeled in $390 million in a series D financing that included new investors Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Prior investor Illumina Inc., of San Diego, also participated in the round, as well as two unidentified backers.