BioWorld - Friday, May 8, 2020

Bench Press for May 8, 2020

May 8, 2020
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
BioWorld looks at translational medicine, including: T-cell mutations contribute to GVHD; Nexavar halts NASH; New MVP against SVMP; Copper escort alleviates Menkes disease; Liver-specific pre-eclampsia treatment is maternal-specific, as well; Integrated herpesvirus-6 is pre-eclampsia risk factor; Prying mantis identifies disease genes; Carbohydrate metabolism implicated in neuropathy.
BioWorld Science

Already a subscriber? Sign in 