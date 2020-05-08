Japan advances fight against COVID-19 with four-day approval for remdesivir

HONG KONG – Japan has become the first country in the world to approve Veklury (remdesivir), Gilead Sciences Inc.’s experimental drug, to treat COVID-19. The fast approval was based on U.S. data and that country’s emergency use of the drug to tackle the pandemic, although it is unclear whether the drug is safe or effective for treating COVID-19. Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approved remdesivir to treat COVID-19 using an exceptional approval pathway. An MHLW source said the approval was granted using a “special process under the pharmaceutical law for overseas-developed products in times of emergency.” The MHLW took its cues from the FDA granting emergency use authorization for the drug on May 1.

Shortage of needles, syringes looms in race to develop COVID-19 vaccine

In the rush to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, integral parts of the equation are being overlooked in the U.S., according to a whistleblower complaint filed this week by Rick Bright over his removal as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. Even if millions of doses of vaccine are ready to go by January, as the NIH’s Anthony Fauci a few weeks ago said could happen, there may not be enough needles and syringes to deliver those doses. Just as the nation’s inadequate supply of swabs and reagents delayed testing for the coronavirus, a limited availability of syringes and needles could stymie a vaccination program.

Santen inks $252M licenses to Jcyte ocular cell therapy

Keen to address a rare vision-limiting disorder endured by nearly 1.9 million people globally, ophthalmology specialist Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has negotiated a $252 million ex-U.S. licensing deal for California-based Jcyte Inc.'s Jcell, a human retinal progenitor cell therapy for retinitis pigmentosa. The agreement, which includes $50 million in up-front cash plus potential milestone payments and royalties, will support continued development of the phase IIb candidate and pave a path to potential worldwide distribution.

Phase II score boosts Protagonist; trial ongoing in PV

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares (NASDAQ:PTGX) were trading at $14, up $6.27, or 81%, on first data from the ongoing phase II study with injectable hepcidin mimetic PTG-300 for the rare blood cancer polycythemia vera (PV). The findings show treatment at individualized doses ranging from 10 mg to 80 mg for up to 28 weeks provided control of hematocrit levels and eliminated the need for phlebotomy in all six patients. A seventh, on the drug for 12 weeks, had an unintended dose interruption, received a single phlebotomy and remains on the study. The test also turned up positive symptomatic measurements related to the ability of PTG-300 to address iron deficiency in PV patients, who are frequently phlebotomized. They showed increases in serum ferritin values approaching the range observed in healthy subjects, Newark, Calif.-based Protagonist said.

Canbridge wins China approval for breast cancer drug Nerlynx

BEIJING – Beijing-headquartered Canbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. is to add another source of income after Chinese regulators approved Nerlynx (neratinib) to be marketed for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-positive breast cancer following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. Nerlynx is a potent irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that inhibits tumor growth and metastasis through blocking the pan-HER family and downstream signal transduction. This is the second marketing approval for Nerlynx for Canbridge, after health regulators in Hong Kong gave their nod to the drug in November 2019. It was the company’s first oncology targeted therapy to receive marketing clearance.

Bridge Biotherapeutics receives MDFS approval for lung-cancer inhibitor

HONG KONG – South Korea’s Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc. wrapped up the week by announcing its awaited IND clearance for its epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor, BBT-176, for non-small-cell lung cancer from the country’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) on May 7. The company said BBT-176 exhibited strong antitumor efficacy in C797S triple mutations and showed enhanced efficacy when combined with anti-EGFR antibodies.

