Friday, May 8, 2020

Canbridge wins China approval for breast cancer drug Nerlynx, nod for MPS drug could come next

May 8, 2020
By Elise Mak
BEIJING – Beijing-headquartered Canbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. is to add another source of income after Chinese regulators approved Nerlynx (neratinib) to be marketed for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-positive breast cancer following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy.
