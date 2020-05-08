BioWorld - Friday, May 8, 2020

Bridge Biotherapeutics receives MFDS approval for EGFR drug in lung cancer

May 8, 2020
By Gina Lee
HONG KONG – South Korea’s Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc. wrapped up the week by announcing its awaited IND clearance for its epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor, BBT-176, for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) from the country’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) on May 7.
