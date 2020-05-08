Method actor: Hepcidin mimetic stages Protagonist PV win

“All along our guidance has been that, look, we are doing multiple open-label studies with the intent of picking a winner,” said Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. CEO Dinesh Patel during a conference call with investors. “Today, we have picked a winner by a huge margin” in the shape of PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic for the rare blood cancer polycythemia vera (PV).