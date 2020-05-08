BioWorld - Friday, May 8, 2020

New solid tumor diagnostic technique shown to improve mutation burden scoring

May 8, 2020
By Nuala Moran
LONDON – A new technique for analyzing solid tumor DNA has been shown to significantly improve scoring of mutation burden, making it possible to identify patients who will respond to immunotherapy.
