All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
More information on our cookie policy.
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Powering insights from Cortellis. Link to Cortellis page on Clarivate website.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
Data Snapshots
Special reports
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Diagnosing the state of COVID-19 testing
Drugs to Watch 2020
The next pandemic
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Forecast Reports
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Create Account
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, May 8, 2020
Home
» New solid tumor diagnostic technique shown to improve mutation burden scoring
Looking to read the full article? Subscribe to BioWorld MedTech.
New solid tumor diagnostic technique shown to improve mutation burden scoring
May 8, 2020
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
LONDON – A new technique for analyzing solid tumor DNA has been shown to significantly improve scoring of mutation burden, making it possible to identify patients who will respond to immunotherapy.
BioWorld MedTech
Europe
Diagnostics
Cancer
Genomics
Clinical
Already a subscriber?
Sign in