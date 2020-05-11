BioWorld - Monday, May 11, 2020

Novartis, Sarepta join Dyno’s enterprise to boldly go to new gene therapy frontier

May 11, 2020
By Cormac Sheridan
No Comments
DUBLIN – Dyno Therapeutics, Inc., an early stage gene therapy firm applying artificial intelligence to advanced capsid engineering, has entered partnerships with Novartis AG and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., in ophthalmic indications and muscle diseases, respectively, which have over $2 billion in biobucks attached.
Deals and M&A Gene therapy Musculoskeletal Ocular

Already a subscriber? Sign in 