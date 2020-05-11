FDA applies EUA stamp to Quidel’s antigen test for COVID-19, vows more antigen tests to come

The U.S. FDA has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for an antigen test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by Quidel Corp., of San Diego, a test that is more readily deployed than other diagnostic tests for the pathogen, but which also carries a substantial rate of false negatives. The May 9 FDA statement acknowledged the dilemma, noting that a negative finding with the Quidel test may require confirmatory molecular testing, but promising that more antigen tests will soon be available.

Quidel said that the Sofia test relies on nasal or nasopharyngeal specimens, and can be analyzed on automated or manual analyzers. Health care professionals can obtain the kits from any one of several sources, including Cardinal Health, Quidel said.

The FDA noted that while specificity is lower with antigen tests than with polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, antigen testing is both less costly and simpler to conduct than PCR testing. Consequently, this approach could add millions of tests per day to the current capacity, and the agency also indirectly pointed to the use of antigen testing as a surveillance instrument with the observation that antigen test ramp-up may help in efforts to “identify infection rates closer to real time.” The agency said anyone who tests negative for the Quidel test may require confirmatory testing via PCR testing before treatment decisions are made.

The FDA statement, attributed to FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn and Jeff Shuren, director of the Center for Devices and Radiological Health, advised that the test is authorized for deployment in labs certified as moderate- and high-complexity under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments. Shuren and Hahn vowed that “this is just the first antigen test to be authorized,” and that an EUA template for antigen testing will be made available at an unspecified date.