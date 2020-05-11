FDA OKs at-home collection for Rutgers’ saliva-based COVID-19 test

The U.S. FDA has expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for Rutgers University’s saliva-based COVID-19 test to include at-home use of Spectrum Solutions LLC’s SDNA-1000 whole saliva collection device, a development that underscores the need for wider testing as localities across the country emerge from lockdown and restart their economies.

This is the first at-home option for saliva collection and comes just two weeks after the FDA authorized Laboratory Corp. of America’s polymerase chain reaction test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to include the company’s Pixel self-collection kit for nasal samples.

In announcing the decision, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said that enabling people to self-collect samples for the Rutgers Clinical Genomic Laboratory’s test “provides an additional option for the easy, safe and convenient collection of samples required for testing without traveling to a doctor’s office, hospital or testing site.”

Spectrum CEO Stephen Fanning said the move highlighted the agency’s recognition that “current methods of obtaining biosamples for COVID-19 testing were limited in scope and scale due to supply shortages, and the current testing methods were also constantly putting health care workers at risk of exposure. We’ve developed a better, more innovative solution.”

The test kit was developed by RUCDR Infinite Biologics, a Rutgers laboratory, in collaboration with Salt Lake City-based Spectrum and Accurate Diagnostic Labs Inc., of Plainfield, N.J., and validated as a viable alternative to nasal and oral swabs for diagnosing COVID-19. In early April, the FDA authorized it for use with Rutgers’ molecular-based laboratory-developed test for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, but patients needed to go to a hospital or testing site to provide saliva.

Under the expanded EUA, individuals wishing to purchase the test must meet with a doctor – either in person or via a telemedicine visit – to get a prescription and arrange for the test to be delivered to their home. Once the sample is collected, it is shipped to Rutgers Clinical Genomic Laboratory in New Jersey for testing, and results are reported to the patient’s doctor.

“Spectrum engineered its SDNA-1000 saliva collection device to eliminate common user collection errors in a universally intuitive, three-step process [that] provides visual confirmation when successfully completed,” said Jeremy Johnson, Spectrum R&D engineer. “We not only engineered this device to make self-collection intuitive, we also added a preservation chemistry that has proven itself to be the catalyst needed to deliver to labs the quality samples required for accurate COVID-19 detection.”