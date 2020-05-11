FDA applies EUA stamp to Quidel’s antigen test for COVID-19, vows more will come

The U.S. FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for an antigen test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus from Quidel Corp., of San Diego, that is more readily deployed than other diagnostic tests for the pathogen. An agency statement acknowledged that a negative finding with the Quidel test may require confirmatory molecular testing prior to treatment but promised that more antigen tests soon will be available.

FDA OKs at-home collection for Rutgers’ saliva-based COVID-19 test

The U.S. FDA has expanded the emergency use authorization for Rutgers University’s saliva-based COVID-19 test to include at-home use of Spectrum Solutions LLC’s SDNA-1000 whole saliva collection device, a development that underscores the need for wider testing as localities across the country emerge from lockdown and restart their economies. This is the first at-home option for saliva collection and comes just two weeks after the FDA authorized Laboratory Corp. of America’s polymerase chain reaction test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to include the company’s Pixel self-collection kit for nasal samples.

Setpoint Medical's rheumatoid arthritis platform receives IDE approval

The U.S. FDA granted Setpoint Medical Corp. investigational device exemption (IDE) approval to study its bioelectronic platform in rheumatoid arthritis patients. The Valencia, Calif.-based company expects to begin enrollment in a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, sham-controlled pivotal trial in the third quarter of 2020, Setpoint President and CEO Murthy Simhambhatla told BioWorld.

Australian researchers develop AI algorithm that uses 3D scans to predict sleep apnea

PERTH, Australia – A recent study conducted at the University of Western Australia Centre for Sleep Science shows that facial features analyzed from 3D photographs could predict the likelihood of having obstructive sleep apnea. Although treatments for sleep apnea are very effective, only about half of those who are prescribed a continuous positive airway pressure machine can use it, Peter Eastwood, the principal investigator of the study, told BioWorld. He said a good sleep lab can increase those numbers up to 70% to 80%.

Blockchain adoption could help in COVID-19 fight

HONG KONG – Blockchain technology usually is associated with digital currencies. However, it’s now emerging as an important platform for COVID-19 management. It’s been a focus in China, where a top-down approach is key to driving sectors and technology. Blockchain was added to a list of Chinese government priorities in October 2019, when President Xi Jinping declared it an important breakthrough for the country. It was already in use prior to the pandemic.

Diagnosing the state of COVID-19 testing

Also in the news

