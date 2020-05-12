BioWorld - Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Setpoint Medical's platform receives IDE approval

May 11, 2020
By Annette Boyle
The FDA granted Setpoint Medical Corp. an investigational device exemption (IDE) approval to study its bioelectronic platform in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients. The Valencia, Calif.-based company expects to begin enrollment in a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, sham-controlled pivotal trial in patients with RA in the third quarter of 2020, Setpoint President and CEO Murthy Simhambhatla told BioWorld.
