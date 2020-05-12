Two Abbott COVID-19 tests receive EUA

Abbott Laboratories received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 molecular test, which will run on the company's new Alinity M system, as well as its COVID-19 antibody blood test, which will run on the Alinity I system. The two actions bring to five the number of COVID-19 tests developed by the Abbott Park, Ill.-based company to receive EUA to help during the pandemic.

The May 12 Senate hearing on the U.S. federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic including the usual conversations about contact tracing, but Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, threw some cold water on short-term hopes for a vaccine. Fauci said he is “cautiously optimistic” that one of the vaccines currently in trial in the U.S. will work, although he was wary of predicting a vaccine will be available by September 2020. Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health, said testing capacity should increase to as many as 50 million tests per month by that time, however, thanks in part to the advent of the antigen testing that is now part of the FDA’s emergency use authorization mechanism.

If nothing else, the unfolding coronavirus has advanced the implementation of a wide variety of digital health tools. Perhaps moving that ahead more in a matter of weeks than perhaps might otherwise have been achieved over years. Panelists at the World Medical Innovation Forum on May 11 explored some of several current use cases for digital health tools including connected devices, telehealth, chatbots and symptom checkers as well as contact tracing. These technologies have proven useful in enabling more remote management of patients during the ongoing crisis. Various stakeholders noted rapid deployments of digital health tools, as well as examined what will be needed to continue to improve and sustain them beyond these initial few months. Documentation and sharing of best practices, as well as firmly establishing reimbursement, are expected to prove key for this digital health surge to become firmly entrenched in the U.S. health care system. The virtual event was presented by Mass General Brigham Innovation, a unit of the Boston-based health care system, and included physicians, entrepreneurs, major corporate executives and academics.

Intersect ENT Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., saw its revenue for the first quarter come in at $19.8 million. That's down from the $26.7 million for the same period last year, with the COVID-19 pandemic having a huge impact on procedures. “With hospitals suspending elective surgical procedures and ENT [ear, nose and throat] office visits greatly reduced, Intersect ENT's revenues were materially and adversely impacted in March after a solid start to the year,” said Tom West, president and CEO of the company, during a call on the results. The impact is painful, but William Blair's Brian Weinstein pointed to surveys that have indicated that 70% to 80% have been postponed vs. canceled. “This speaks to the need for these types of surgeries at some point, but admittedly, when these are rescheduled for remains a very open question as these procedures, while necessary, are not all that time sensitive.”

DUBLIN – The Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), a public-private research partnership between the European Commission (EC) and Europe’s pharmaceutical industry, has boosted funding for a fast-track response to the COVID-19 pandemic from €45 million to €72 million. In addition to the hard cash, the eight funded projects will receive a further €45 million through in-kind contributions from EFPIA members and their affiliates or through additional cash contributions. The boost in funding was motivated, the IMI said, by the high quality of the project proposals it received. Just eight of the 144 applications it received will obtain support, although the agency said that 120 met the basic eligibility criteria.

The challenges to deploy diagnostic and surveillance testing for the COVID-19 pandemic will persist at least until a vaccine is ready if not well beyond that milestone. In our series “Diagnosing the state of COVID-19 testing,” BioWorld MedTech explores the complexities of developing accurate, properly regulated tests to help bring the world back online with confidence.

