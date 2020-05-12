COVID-19 pandemic brings renewed focus on infectious diseases

The devastating societal and economic effects caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic should sound a warning bell on how ill-prepared we are in our ability to fight lethal infectious diseases for which no effective therapies or vaccines currently exist. Indirectly, the intense public attention on companies that are engaged in developing COVID-19 cures is also spilling over to companies researching to uncover new anti-infectives that will be needed to replace the diminishing arsenal of effective therapies to combat drug-resistant bacteria and fungi. This is certainly evident among public companies in the space, with the BioWorld Infectious Diseases index vaulting 33% in value since the beginning of the year.

Fauci ‘cautiously optimistic’ regarding COVID-19 vaccine; Giroir projects 40-50M tests per month by September

The May 12 Senate hearing on the U.S. federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic included the usual conversations about contact tracing, but Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, threw some cold water on short-term hopes for a vaccine. Fauci said he is “cautiously optimistic” that one of the vaccines currently in trial in the U.S. will work, although he was wary of predicting a vaccine will be available by September 2020. Adm. Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary for Health, said testing capacity should increase to as many as 50 million tests per month by that time, however, thanks in part to the advent of the antigen testing that is now part of the FDA’s emergency use authorization mechanism.

Eight COVID-19 projects share $127M under Europe’s Innovative Medicines Initiative

DUBLIN – The Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), a public-private research partnership between the European Commission (EC) and Europe’s pharmaceutical industry, has boosted funding for a fast-track response to the COVID-19 pandemic from €45 million (US$48.8 million) to €72 million. In addition to the hard cash, the eight funded projects will receive a further €45 million through in-kind contributions from EFPIA members and their affiliates or through additional cash contributions. The boost in funding was motivated, the IMI said, by the high quality of the project proposals it received. Just eight of the 144 applications it received will obtain support, although the agency said that 120 met the basic eligibility criteria.

NASH updates: Cymabay cheers and Genfit slumps

Two companies developing nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) therapies found themselves at opposite ends of the success spectrum Tuesday. The potential resurrection of PPAR-delta agonist seladelpar from Newark, Calif.-based Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. caused the stock (NASDAQ:CBAY) to rocket 132% upward midday. Last fall, the company terminated its phase IIb study of seladelpar in NASH, citing study data showing “atypical” histology characterized as an interface hepatitis – also called piecemeal necrosis – presentation, with or without biliary injury. The finding caused the company to also hit the brakes on its then-recently initiated phase II trial of seladelpar in primary sclerosing cholangitis, along with putting on hold all its seladelpar studies in primary biliary cholangitis. An independent expert panel has now unanimously concluded there is no clinical, biochemical or histological evidence of seladelpar-induced liver injury in the phase IIb NASH study. Cymabay plans to get on the FDA’s schedule to discuss the new review as soon as possible. However, at the other end of the success scale, an interim analysis of a phase III by Genfit SA, of Lille, France, in adults with NASH showed elafibranor, a dual PPAR alpha/delta agonist, did not demonstrate a statistically significant effect on the primary endpoint with worsening of fibrosis. Genfit stock (NASDAQ:GNFT) plummeted 65% at midday.

AR antagonist developer Kintor set to raise up to $240M via HKEX IPO this month

BEIJING – Androgen receptor (AR)-related disease specialist Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd., of Suzhou, China, started its Hong Kong public offering on Tuesday, looking to raise up to HK$1.861 billion (US$240 million) to advance its small-molecule AR antagonists, proxalutamide and pyrilutamide, both of which have first- and best-in-class potential. The pre-revenue biotech is issuing a total of 92.3 million shares globally at an offer price between HK$17.8 and HK$20.15. Its stock will start trading under the ticker 9939 on May 22.

Kriya lands $80M series A to back gene therapies for metabolic disease

Kriya Therapeutics Inc., a California startup led by former Axovant Sciences Inc. executive Shankar Ramaswamy, has raised $80 million in series A financing to advance a pipeline of gene therapies for type 1 and type 2 diabetes and other chronic conditions. Investors backing the company's AAV-based candidates include QVT, Dexcel Pharma, Foresite Capital, Bluebird Ventures, Narya Capital, Amplo, Paul Manning, Asia Alpha and Transhuman Capital, which provided Kriya with seed financing late last year.

Medicare plan expands access to CAR T, incentivizes new antimicrobials

Innovation would be rewarded under Medicare’s proposed fiscal 2021 Inpatient Prospective Payment System that was unveiled this week. For starters, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is proposing a new Medicare-severity-diagnosis related group specifically for CAR T-cell therapies. It also plans to expand its alternative new technology add-on payment pathway for qualifying antimicrobial products approved under the FDA’s limited population pathway and is taking steps to ensure the add-on is available as soon as an eligible antibacterial or antifungal drug is approved.

Proteona to use single-cell proteogenomics platform for Australian COVID-19 vaccine trial

HONG KONG – Singapore-based Proteona Pte. Ltd. has started a partnership to characterize the clinical response to a new COVID-19 vaccine, with clinical trials soon to start at Flinders Medical Centre testing the candidate developed in collaboration with Adelaide, Australia-based Vaxine Pty Ltd. The vaccine is currently undergoing animal testing in the U.S., before proceeding to human trials.

