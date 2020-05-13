Luoxin’s PIK3α inhibitor receives trial nod in China after Novartis’ alpelisib

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BEIJING – Shandong, China-based Luoxin Pharmaceuticals Group Stock Co. Ltd. said its PIK3α inhibitor, LX-086, has been approved by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to enter clinical trials for advanced solid tumors, two weeks after Novartis AG’s alpelisib, which aims at the same target, was also granted IND clearance in China.