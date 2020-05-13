Sunovion quits dasotraline, dropping binge-eating disorder and ADHD program

Despite evidence of efficacy in binge-eating disorder (BED), Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s dasotraline's second lease on life is done, for now. Following an initial plan to discontinue the asset in a 2010 portfolio reshuffle, the drug is now being shelved due to the need for additional clinical studies on its benefit-risk profile, parent Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. said.