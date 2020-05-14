Bright warns of ‘darkest winter in modern history’

“Our window of opportunity is closing. If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities,” Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, said today as he testified at a House subcommittee hearing on the U.S. response to COVID-19.

Ocutryx unveils AR-based system for surgical visualization

Irvine, Calif.-based Ocutrx Vision Technologies LLC has unveiled new technology aimed at helping surgeons better visualize the operative field during surgical procedures. The OR-Bot Surgery Visualization Theatre combines augmented reality (AR) with a virtual reality microscope and both human- and robot-controlled arms to facilitate exacting procedures without needing to look away from the patient.

PTO offers priority for pandemic-related patents, but time of the essence

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) has opened a priority track for patents related to the COVID-19 pandemic, another signal of federal government intent on overcoming this new plague. However, Scott Marty, a partner with the Atlanta office of Ballard Spahr LLP, told BioWorld that while the program offers some distinct advantages for pandemic-driven patents, inventors should have their filings in good form before entry because any delays incurred by a less-than-airtight application could lead the PTO to boot the application out of the program.

Japan approves first antigen test kit for COVID-19, made by Fujirebio

HONG KONG – Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has given the green light to Tokyo-based Fujirebio Inc.’s antigen test kit. Fumihito Takanashi, a spokesperson from the medical device evaluation division of the MHLW, told BioWorld that the approval came into effect today. Fujirebio, a subsidiary of Miraca Holdings Inc., was granted “prioritized, expedited” review given the urgent need for items related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company submitted their application on April 27, 2020. A standard review usually takes one year to go through.

Mologic collaborating with Biosure to develop COVID-19 antibody self-test

LONDON – Lateral flow diagnostics specialist Mologic Ltd. has teamed up with Biosure Ltd., manufacturer of the only CE approved HIV home testing kit, to produce a COVID-19 antibody self-test. The companies are combining Mologic’s validated IgG antibody lateral flow strip with Biosure’s test kit, and say the product will be ready for mass production at the beginning of June. The self-test provides a result from a fraction of a drop of blood in 10 minutes, without the need for special training, electricity or a laboratory.

Dermtech sees promising growth prospects despite COVID-19

Dermtech Inc. has had a busy couple of weeks, revealing late last month that its noninvasive melanoma detection test is available for use via telemedicine. Now, the company has revealed first-quarter results that saw assay revenue of $0.8 million, a 238% increase from the first quarter of 2019. "While the coronavirus pandemic has impacted our business near term, our long-term growth prospects remain strong and we believe may be enhanced by the broad movement of health care toward telemedicine services,” said John Dobak, CEO of Dermtech.

Diagnosing the state of COVID-19 testing

The challenges to deploy diagnostic and surveillance testing for the COVID-19 pandemic will persist at least until a vaccine is ready if not well beyond that milestone. In our series “Diagnosing the state of COVID-19 testing,” BioWorld MedTech explores the complexities of developing accurate, properly regulated tests to help bring the world back online with confidence.

