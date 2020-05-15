BioWorld - Friday, May 15, 2020
Allogene shares jump on early new NHL data

May 14, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) leapt 36% higher to $42.12 on Thursday after limited data from a small number of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients showed a combination of the company's anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T candidate, ALLO-501, and an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody, ALLO-647, met with an overall response rate of 78%.
