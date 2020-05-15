Allogene shares jump on early new NHL data

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) leapt 36% higher to $42.12 on Thursday after limited data from a small number of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients showed a combination of the company's anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T candidate, ALLO-501, and an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody, ALLO-647, met with an overall response rate of 78%.