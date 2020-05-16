BioWorld - Saturday, May 16, 2020

Affibody lands potential $226M deal for ABY-035 in China

May 15, 2020
By Cormac Sheridan
DUBLIN – Affibody AB is getting $10 million up front and up to $215.5 million in regulatory and sales milestones from a licensing deal with Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., in which the latter firm gains commercial rights to its interleukin-17 inhibitor ABY-035 in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau and South Korea.
