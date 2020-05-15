ADC lands upsized $232M IPO for oncology efforts

Lausanne, Switzerland-based ADC Therapeutics SA proved the financing market healthy still by pricing its IPO of about 12 million shares at $19 each, for gross proceeds of about $232.7 million. The offering is expected to close on May 19. The firm, which develops antibody-drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors, has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to about 1.8 million more shares. Morgan Stanley, Bofa Securities and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the upsized deal. Shares (NYSE:ADCT) were trading midday at $29.73, up $10.73, or 56%.

Cassava shares crushed by phase II Alzheimer’s trial failure

A new phase IIb readout at odds with earlier data suggesting PTI-125 would diminish key biomarkers of neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s patients, has left Cassava Biosciences Inc. looking for answers. The filamin A modulator missed the study's primary endpoint, failing to beat a placebo at depressing levels of tau protein and other biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid amid "high variability," the company said. Shares in the Austin, Texas-based venture (NASDAQ:SAVA), which closed yesterday at $8.11, fell 73.5% to $2.15 by midday.

Affibody lands potential $226M deal for ABY-035 in China

DUBLIN – Affibody AB is getting $10 million up front and up to $215.5 million in regulatory and sales milestones from a licensing deal with Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., in which the latter firm gains commercial rights to its interleukin-17 inhibitor ABY-035 in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau and South Korea. Solna, Sweden-based Affibody retains global rights to the drug outside of those territories and will receive royalties on sales booked by Shanghai-based Inmagene. The two firms will share certain global development costs, and Inmagene will be entitled to receive limited milestone payments and royalties from global sales. “It’s a Chinese deal, and it’s a bit more than a Chinese deal,” Affibody CEO David Bejker told BioWorld. “It’s a global co-development deal with Chinese commercialization terms attached.” Affibody is free to license the drug in other parts of the world.

Sanofi mulling a return of efpeglenatide rights to Hanmi

HONG KONG – France’s Sanofi SA has informed Hanmi Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. of its intention to return all the rights to efpeglenatide, the South Korean company’s diabetes drug candidate. A Hanmi source told BioWorld, “We got word that Sanofi wanted to return the rights on Wednesday night [in Korea]. We are now in negotiations with Sanofi and have a maximum of 120 calendar days to make a decision.” The source added that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the negotiations will be conducted over the phone and email. Efpeglenatide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist to be administered once a week to treat type 2 diabetes. It is one of three experimental, long-acting diabetes treatments, known as the “Quantum Project.” The other two treatments are a weekly insulin dose medication and a fixed-dosed weekly GLP-1-RA/insulin drug combination. The other two drugs in the portfolio were not mentioned in Sanofi’s decision.

Doubling down on edits keeps T1D in check

So far, the excitement surrounding “living drugs” is that of pioneer work, with the Carl June and Steve Rosenberg playing the roles of Lewis and Clark or the Wright brothers. But if you turned on the high beams at the virtual annual meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy this week (and left aside the question of just who was going to pay for it, and just how), you could see a future where such living drugs might be all but ubiquitous – and, to top it off, far more complex than today’s T cells that contain a chimeric antigen receptor, or lack the CCR5 receptor.

Zai Lab and Novocure score the first China approval for glioblastoma in 15 years

HONG KONG – China, Shanghai-based Zai Lab Ltd. has won an approval for its MAA for the first innovative treatment for glioblastoma approved by China in more than 15 years, with China National Medical Products Administration’s approval of Optune in combination with temozolomide for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM), and also as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with recurrent GBM. Optune is a noninvasive, antimitotic treatment in which Zai Lab combines its patch transductor with Novocure Ltd.’s platform therapy called Tumor Treating Fields.

Blockchain adoption could help in COVID-19 fight

HONG KONG – Blockchain technology usually is associated with digital currencies. However, it’s now emerging as an important platform for COVID-19 management. It’s been a focus in China, where a top-down approach is key to driving sectors and technology. Blockchain was added to a list of Chinese government priorities in October 2019, when President Xi Jinping declared it an important breakthrough for the country. It was already in use prior to the pandemic.

