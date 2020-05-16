BioWorld - Saturday, May 16, 2020

Sanofi mulling a return of efpeglenatide rights to Hanmi

May 15, 2020
By Gina Lee
HONG KONG – France’s Sanofi SA has informed Hanmi Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. of its intention to return all the rights to efpeglenatide, the South Korean company’s diabetes drug candidate.
