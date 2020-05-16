Cassava seeks flaw that sunk phase II Alzheimer’s trial

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
A new phase IIb readout at odds with earlier data suggesting PTI-125 would diminish key biomarkers of neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s patients has left Cassava Biosciences Inc. President and CEO Remi Barbier looking for answers. The filamin A modulator missed the study's primary endpoint, failing to show a statistically significant ability to decrease levels of tau protein and other biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid vs. placebo.