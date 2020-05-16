Catty-wonky conclusion?

Cassava seeks flaw that sunk phase II Alzheimer’s trial

A new phase IIb readout at odds with earlier data suggesting PTI-125 would diminish key biomarkers of neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s patients has left Cassava Biosciences Inc. President and CEO Remi Barbier looking for answers. The filamin A modulator missed the study's primary endpoint, failing to show a statistically significant ability to decrease levels of tau protein and other biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid vs. placebo.