Deciphera’s Qinlock wins early approval for rare cancer

Only hours after Blueprint Medicines Corp. disclosed an FDA complete response letter for avapritinib in fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s kinase inhibitor, ripretinib, won the agency’s approval for the same indication, well ahead of its Aug. 13 PDUFA date.