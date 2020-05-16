BioWorld - Saturday, May 16, 2020

Deciphera’s Qinlock wins early approval for rare cancer

May 15, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
Only hours after Blueprint Medicines Corp. disclosed an FDA complete response letter for avapritinib in fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s kinase inhibitor, ripretinib, won the agency’s approval for the same indication, well ahead of its Aug. 13 PDUFA date.
