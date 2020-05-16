BioWorld - Saturday, May 16, 2020

Peijia raises $302M on HKEX to advance TAVR product, shares up 70% on debut

May 15, 2020
By Elise Mak
BEIJING – Suzhou, China-based Peijia Medical Co. Ltd. became the second prerevenue med-tech company to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) after Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc., pocketing HK$2.3 billion (US$302 million) with an aim to develop and commercialize its transcatheter valve therapeutic medical device called Taurusone.
Asia-Pacific BioWorld MedTech China Cardiovascular IPO Financings TAVR

