Peijia raises $302M on HKEX to advance TAVR product, shares up 70% on debut

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BEIJING – Suzhou, China-based Peijia Medical Co. Ltd. became the second prerevenue med-tech company to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) after Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc., pocketing HK$2.3 billion (US$302 million) with an aim to develop and commercialize its transcatheter valve therapeutic medical device called Taurusone.