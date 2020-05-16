BioWorld - Saturday, May 16, 2020

Wave Guard’s algorithm-based solution aims to aid in contact tracing

May 15, 2020
By David Ho
HONG KONG – Contact tracing is seen as one of the more effective measures to contain the current COVID-19 pandemic. Now, an Israeli company may hold the solution with its app-free tech. Herzliya-based Wave Guard Technologies Inc. has an algorithm-based solution that allows government health care agencies to trace contacts of COVID-19-infected individuals accurately, effectively and in real time.
