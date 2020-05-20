BioWorld - Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Regulatory actions for May 12-18, 2020

May 19, 2020
Regulatory snapshots, including drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations in Asia-Pacific, including: Abivax, Aim Immunotech, Akebia, Algernon, Ascletis, Astrazeneca, Biosig Technologies, Can-Fite, Carsgen, Cytodyn, Daiichi Sankyo, Enzychem Lifesciences, Immunic, Kancera, Leading Biosciences, Moderna, Nantkwest, Novocure, Pharmazz, Restem, Scimount, Seattle Genetics, Takeda, Teva, Vistagen, Zai Lab.
BioWorld Asia Briefs Regulatory actions

