COVID-19 vaccine pivotal study coming soon, Moderna stock jumps on positive phase I

Moderna Inc. is targeting this summer for a pivotal trial with COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273 after promising, albeit early, data from phase I work led by the NIH. Vaccination yielded neutralizing antibodies in all eight participants in two dose groups. Levels at day 43 reached or surpassed levels typically seen in people who recovered from infection by the virus, Cambridge, Mass.-based Moderna said. Shares (NASDAQ:MRNA) were trading midday at $84.88, up $18.19, or 27%.

Test of Viiv's cabotegravir stopped early on superiority to Truvada

A global HIV prevention study comparing a long-acting injectable antiretroviral from Viiv Healthcare Ltd. to a daily pill from Gilead Sciences Inc. has stopped early after Viiv's cabotegravir proved 69% more effective than the current standard of care, Gilead's Truvada (emtricitabine/tenofovir), in preventing HIV acquisition (95% CI 41%-84%). Each year, an estimated 1.7 million people are newly diagnosed with HIV. "If approved, a new injectable agent, such as long-acting cabotegravir administered every two months, could play an important role in reducing HIV transmission and helping to end the HIV epidemic," said Myron Cohen, co-principal investigator of the HIV Prevention Trials Network, which is running the study.

China CAR T firm Legend Biotech eyes $100M Nasdaq listing

BEIJING – Legend Biotech Corp., headquartered in Somerset, N.J., filed with the U.S. SEC last week plans to raise up to $100 million to advance its BCMA-targeting CAR T candidate, LCAR-B38M, by listing on Nasdaq. Legend confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the regulators in March. It is not immediately known how many American depositary shares Legend will issue or at what price. Its parent company, HKEX-listed Genscript Biotech Corp., is expected to own a certain portion of its ordinary shares and remain its majority shareholder.

Oculis hits endpoints in phase IIb trial of OCS-01 in cataract surgery

LONDON – Oculis SA has delivered positive phase IIb data for OCS-01, a topical nanoparticle formulation of dexamethasone, in the treatment of the after-effects of cataract surgery, meeting the primary endpoints of reducing both inflammation and pain. The percentage of eyes with zero inflammation was 51% in patients dosed once a day with OCS-01 vs. 19.6% for vehicle at day 15 (p=0.0009). Meanwhile, the percentage of eyes with zero pain at day four was 72.5% vs. 54.9% for vehicle (p=0.005). The results were presented on Saturday, May 16, at the online American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery annual meeting by Eric Donnenfeld, clinical professor of ophthalmology at New York University.

Clinical trials still lack diversity, FDA encouraging inclusiveness

Women, black and Hispanic/Latinx participants were under-represented in pivotal clinical trials for drugs approved from 2007 to 2017, according to a new report by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development. Since then, the FDA Reauthorization Act of 2017 put an emphasis on the FDA to increase diversity in clinical trials, leading to draft guidance issued by the agency last year.

Medicare NTAP no tap dance for some new technologies, pricing models

Except for breakthrough devices and qualifying infectious disease drugs, the footwork for getting Medicare's new technology add-on payment (NTAP) is almost more difficult than winning FDA approval. It could be even tougher for products that use artificial intelligence (AI) or that follow a subscription model for pricing. In evaluating Viz.ai Inc.’s request for a fiscal 2021 NTAP for its Contact radiological computer-assisted triage and notification software system intended to speed identification and treatment of a stroke, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services questioned “whether the use of AI, an algorithm, or software, which are not tangible, may be considered or used to identify a unique mechanism of action.” It also noted the “unique circumstances to determining a cost per case for a technology that utilizes a subscription for its cost.” “Newness” and cost are two of the components required for the add-on payment that makes innovative drugs and devices more accessible.

Newco news: Italian gene therapy firm Genespire moving toward clinic with financing, preclinical data

LONDON – After announcing its $17.4 million series A funding in the midst of pandemic in April, Genespire Srl has now gone public on the preclinical research upon which its programs will be based, presenting the data at last week’s American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy annual meeting. The lead program will focus on autologous ex vivo gene editing of T cells and hematopoietic stem cells to correct inherited mutations of the CD40 ligand gene that impair antibody responses and innate immunity. The second program aims to use lentiviral vectors that integrate into liver cells to impart long-lasting effects in metabolic disorders.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

