Italian gene therapy firm Genespire moving toward clinic with financing, preclinical data

LONDON – After announcing its $17.4 million series A funding in the midst of pandemic in April, Genespire Srl has now gone public on the preclinical research upon which its programs will be based, presenting the data at last week’s American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) annual meeting.