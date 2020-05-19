BioWorld - Tuesday, May 19, 2020

China CAR T firm Legend Biotech eyes $100M Nasdaq listing

May 18, 2020
By Elise Mak
BEIJING – Legend Biotech Corp., headquartered in Somerset, N.J., filed with the U.S. SEC last week plans to raise up to $100 million to advance its BCMA-targeting CAR T candidate, LCAR-B38M, by listing on Nasdaq. Legend confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the regulators in March.
