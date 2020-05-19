Sight Sciences highlights positive results from Tearcare

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Dry eye disease is a common problem, and Sight Sciences Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., is looking to help those who suffer from the condition. Now, the company has seen the presentation of positive clinical data from the multicenter OLYMPIA study of Tearcare, which the company has heralded as the first wearable and intelligent eyelid technology for dry eye treatment.