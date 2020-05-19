BioWorld - Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Sight Sciences highlights positive results from Tearcare

May 18, 2020
By Liz Hollis
No Comments
Dry eye disease is a common problem, and Sight Sciences Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., is looking to help those who suffer from the condition. Now, the company has seen the presentation of positive clinical data from the multicenter OLYMPIA study of Tearcare, which the company has heralded as the first wearable and intelligent eyelid technology for dry eye treatment.
BioWorld MedTech U.S. Clinical Ophthalmic

