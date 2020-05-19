BioWorld - Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Test of Viiv's cabotegravir stopped early on strong efficacy vs. Truvada

May 18, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
A global HIV prevention study comparing a long-acting injectable antiretroviral from Viiv Healthcare Ltd. to a daily pill from Gilead Sciences Inc. has stopped early after Viiv's cabotegravir proved 69% more effective than the current standard of care, Gilead's Truvada (emtricitabine/tenofovir), in preventing HIV acquisition (95% CI 41%-84%).
