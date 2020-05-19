Test of Viiv's cabotegravir stopped early on strong efficacy vs. Truvada

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
A global HIV prevention study comparing a long-acting injectable antiretroviral from Viiv Healthcare Ltd. to a daily pill from Gilead Sciences Inc. has stopped early after Viiv's cabotegravir proved 69% more effective than the current standard of care, Gilead's Truvada (emtricitabine/tenofovir), in preventing HIV acquisition (95% CI 41%-84%).