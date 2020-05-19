BioWorld - Tuesday, May 19, 2020

FDA greenlights Balt’s STEM trial for subdural hematoma

May 18, 2020
By Meg Bryant
Balt USA LLC, of Irvine, Calif., has received a thumbs up from the FDA to begin an IDE trial of its Squid liquid embolic device for the treatment of chronic subdural hematoma (cSDH). The nonadhesive agent offers a minimally invasive option for a disabling neurological condition that often requires brain surgery to correct.
