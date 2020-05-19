FDA greenlights Balt’s STEM trial for subdural hematoma

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Balt USA LLC, of Irvine, Calif., has received a thumbs up from the FDA to begin an IDE trial of its Squid liquid embolic device for the treatment of chronic subdural hematoma (cSDH). The nonadhesive agent offers a minimally invasive option for a disabling neurological condition that often requires brain surgery to correct.