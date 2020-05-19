Edwards receives CE mark for Pascal tricuspid repair to compete with Abbott’s Triclip

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. has gained a CE mark for its Pascal transcatheter valve repair system to treat tricuspid regurgitation (TR). It was previously approved for mitral regurgitation treatment. Due to the pandemic, Edwards has paused new enrollments in its ongoing mitral and tricuspid pivotal clinical trials.