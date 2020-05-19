BioWorld - Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Edwards receives CE mark for Pascal tricuspid repair to compete with Abbott’s Triclip

May 18, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. has gained a CE mark for its Pascal transcatheter valve repair system to treat tricuspid regurgitation (TR). It was previously approved for mitral regurgitation treatment. Due to the pandemic, Edwards has paused new enrollments in its ongoing mitral and tricuspid pivotal clinical trials.
