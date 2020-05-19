Vividion’s new deal with Roche could be worth billions

Vividion Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, entered an exclusive worldwide option and license agreement with Roche Holding AG to use its platform and small-molecule library to target E3 ligases and a range of oncology and immunology targets. Vividion gets $135 million cash up front and could receive, according to the company, “several billion” in payments based on hitting preclinical, developmental and commercial milestones. Vividion could also receive royalties from sales of any commercialized products. Roche retains exclusive rights to license any compounds resulting from the collaboration at different development stages. Vividion is will handle early drug discovery and preclinical development up to proof of concept with an option to share development costs and split profits and losses in the U.S. with Roche.

$145M series B boosts Rallybio; phase I/II in FNAIT to launch in second half

New Haven, Conn.-based Rallybio Inc. wrapped up a $145 million series B financing for a portfolio led by RLYB-211 for prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT), a potentially life-threatening rare disease that can cause uncontrolled bleeding in fetuses and newborns. The compound, a plasma-derived hyperimmune globulin, is expected to enter a phase I/II study in FNAIT during the second half of this year. New investors include Viking Global Investors, TPG’s The Rise Fund, F-Prime Capital, funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC, Solasta Ventures, Fairview Capital and Mitsui & Co. Global Investment Inc. Also taking part were existing backers 5am Ventures, Canaan Partners, New Leaf Venture Partners and Connecticut Innovations.

Biopharmas continue to ramp up their R&D spending, analysis finds

According to an analysis conducted by BioWorld of the first quarter 2020 financial reports filed by the top 100 public biopharmaceutical companies ranked by market cap, and excluding big pharma companies, the amount that was invested in research and development (R&D) during the period increased by more than 13% compared to the same period last year. The elevated investment is reflective of the cash resources available to companies. In the first quarter, follow-on offerings generated approximately $8.5 billion compared to $6.9 billion raised in the same period last year.

Moderna tops public biopharma raises with $1.34B to help fund its COVID-19 vaccine

Representing the highest amount ever raised by a public biopharma company on a U.S. exchange, Moderna Inc. priced a $1.34 billion follow-on offering to help fund worldwide manufacturing and distribution of its mRNA-1273 vaccine for COVID-19. The Cambridge, Mass.-based firm is not new to the stage of high-money financings. It currently holds the record for completing the biggest U.S. IPO in December 2018 and it also has the fourth, fifth and sixth highest venture capital raises in the BioWorld database.

Public offering is another turning point at Turning Point

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, priced its underwritten public offering of common stock at $60 per share for gross proceeds that are expected to be about $325 million. The offering is expected to close on Thursday, May 21. The company stock (NASDAQ:TPTX) had dipped 8.3% at midday Tuesday to about $58.52 per share. San Diego-based Turning Point, a clinical-stage company whose pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients, raised $167 million from its IPO in April 2019. Its lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a kinase inhibitor targeting ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small-cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, SVB Leerink and Guggenheim Securities are joint bookrunning managers. Wedbush Pacgrow is lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is co-manager for the offering.

Fountain fires up aging drugs platform with new $6M financing

Fountain Therapeutics Inc., a California company working to create treatments for age-related diseases, said Khosla Ventures has led a $6 million series A-1 financing of the startup, with participation from Nan Fung Life Sciences, which earlier contributed $5 million to the round. The company, co-founded by academic aging researchers, said it will use proceeds to expand its senior leadership team, enhance its AI-based drug screening platform and carry candidates targeting the underlying mechanisms of aging through preclinical testing.

HHS-industry partnership to ramp up U.S.-based drug manufacturing

Responding to the increasing shortage of drugs essential to treating COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) signed a four-year, $354 million agreement with a team of private industry partners led by Phlow Corp., of Richmond, Va., to expand the U.S. manufacturing of drugs needed during this pandemic, as well as in future public health emergencies. The government and Phlow are developing a prioritized list of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished medicines that are critically needed now. The industry team will then provide immediate U.S.-based capacity to produce those APIs and the chemical compounds necessary for those ingredients.

Daewon Pharma launches its first teriparatide biosimilar

HONG KONG – South Korea’s Daewon Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has launched Terrosa, a teriparatide biosimilar for the treatment of osteoporosis, acquired from Hungarian company Richter-Helm Biotec GmbH & Co KG. Terrosa is the first biosimilar launch for the Korean company. Daewon said the local osteoporosis market consists of 1 million patients and is worth around ₩200 billion (US$163 million).

