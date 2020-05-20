Thermedical scores FDA breakthrough designation for ablation system to treat ventricular tachycardia

Waltham, Mass.-based Thermedical Inc. has received a breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA for its saline enhanced radiofrequency (SERF) ablation system and Durablate catheter in the treatment of ventricular tachycardia (VT). The system uses a new means of biological heat to precisely deliver ablation therapy to the heart.