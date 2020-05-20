Thermedical scores FDA breakthrough designation for ablation system to treat ventricular tachycardia

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Waltham, Mass.-based Thermedical Inc. has received a breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA for its saline enhanced radiofrequency (SERF) ablation system and Durablate catheter in the treatment of ventricular tachycardia (VT). The system uses a new means of biological heat to precisely deliver ablation therapy to the heart.