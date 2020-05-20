FDA's approval of Lynparza for mCPRC shades Rubraca win

Just days after Clovis Oncology Inc.'s Rubraca (rucaparib) became the first PARP inhibitor approved by the FDA to treat BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCPRC) in third-line care, the agency has granted an even broader label in the indication to its first-in-class competitor, Lynparza (olaparib), in the second-line. Endorsement of an earlier line of usage and an overall survival benefit listed in Lynparza's label update will help rapidly establish it as "the drug of choice in the 2nd line, leaving little commercial opportunities for Rubraca downstream," SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens said. Alongside Lynparza's label expansion, Foundation Medicine Inc.'s Foundationone CDx and Myriad Genetics Inc.'s BRACAnalysis CDx gained approvals to identify patients for treatment with the drug.

COVID-19 efforts on two fronts boost Aldeyra shares

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. made known its plan to advance heat-shock protein 90 (Hsp90) inhibitor ADX-1612 to clinical testing against COVID-19, and provided an update on ADX-629, an inhibitor of RASP also in development for the virus. ADX-1612 has been tested in more than 1,600 subjects as a would-be cancer therapy. In an in vitro model, blocking chaperone protein Hsp90 showed a nanomolar potency similar to or greater than that of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s remdesivir, Aldeyra said. The oral ADX-629 prospect has completed pre-IND discussions with the FDA and Aldeyra expects to submit an IND application next month. Shares (NASDAQ:ALDX) were trading midday at $4.37, up 53 cents, or 13%.

Atea’s $215M series D to fund COVID-19 trial

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston, brought in a $215 million series D financing to support development of its COVID-19 antiviral, which is designed to inhibit the RNA polymerase enzyme, a key element in RNA virus replication. Atea said the FDA cleared AT-527’s IND for a phase II trial of its efficacy and safety in patients with moderate coronavirus disease. The financing was led by Bain Capital Life Sciences plus new investors RA Capital Management, Perceptive Advisors, Rock Springs Capital, Adage Capital Management, funds and accounts managed by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Redmile Group and Omega Funds. Existing Atea investors, including Morningside Ventures, Cormorant Asset Management, Ally Bridge Group and Sectoral Asset Management also participated.

Kancera goes after COVID-19 with fractalkine inhibitor

DUBLIN – Kancera AB is the latest contender to reposition a clinical-stage small molecule with an immunomodulatory mechanism as a drug candidate for COVID-19. The Stockholm-based firm is planning a phase II trial of its fractalkine receptor inhibitor KAND-567 to prevent hyperinflammation in COVID-19 patients before they develop full-blown acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). As with so many other drug developers, the company has some clinical evidence suggestive of safety and target engagement, preclinical evidence that the molecule works in certain models of inflammation and autoimmune disease, and circumstantial evidence – which requires confirmation – that fractalkine could potentially play a role in COVID-19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals receives $20 million series A financing to set up Chinese JV

HONG KONG – New York and San Diego-based Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has gained $20 million in a series A financing round to support a Chinese joint venture called Zentera Therapeutics. The Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company, Zentera, will be the sole licensee of three Zentalis-discovered therapies for development and commercialization in China. The proceeds from the series A will be used to develop and commercialize those cancer candidates, as well as potential future candidates in China.

Rapid Micro Biosystems raises $120M to advance microbial detection platform

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. has scooped up $120 million in a series C financing led by Ally Bridge Group, with participation by Endeavor Vision and existing investors Bain Capital Life Sciences, Longitude Capital, Xeraya Capital and Asahi Kasei. The Lowell, Mass.-based company has earmarked the funds to expand the global footprint of its contaminant testing platform for biopharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing and for new product development.

Newco news: China’s Inmagene CEO: Cost-efficient innovation for global medical needs

BEIJING – After being a health care investor for 21 years, Jonathan Wang decided to co-found biotech startup Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in July 2019 to seek success in the China market using the experience and insights he had accumulated over the years. With $20 million in its war chest so far, the startup aims to excel in immunology-related therapeutic areas in China. Its central focus is autoimmune diseases. Last week, Inmagene in-licensed an IL-17 inhibitor known as ABY-035 (IMG-020) from Solna, Sweden-based Affibody AB. ABY-035 is aimed at multiple indications, including psoriasis, and the deal is an example of how Inmagene leverages global technology to address unmet medical needs in China.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

ADC, AGTC, Airway, Akebia, Allovir, Arch, Assertio, Astrazeneca, Atea, Beyond Air, Biomarin, Biondvax, Cansino, Cidara, Coda, Cyclo, Diffusion, Eiger, Evoke, Faron, Fate, Hoth, Idorsia, Inovio, Iqvia, KBP, Merck, Nanoviricides, Octant, Octapharma, Ocular Therapeutix, Oncternal, Oyster Point, Santhera, Silence, Strongbridge, Surface Oncology, Tricida, Vaxart, Viralclear, Windtree, Xbrane