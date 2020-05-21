China’s Inmagene CEO: Cost-efficient innovation for global medical needs

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BEIJING – After being a health care investor for 21 years, Jonathan Wang decided to co-found biotech startup Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in July 2019 to seek success in the China market using the experience and insights he had accumulated over the years. With $20 million in its war chest so far, the startup aims to excel in immunology-related therapeutic areas in China.