FDA’s Stenzel says Abbott agrees to new study for ID Now test for COVID-19

The FDA’s programmatic response to testing for the COVID-19 pandemic is an evolutionary response, and so apparently is its response to questions regarding the ID Now test by Abbott Laboratories. Tim Stenzel, director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health, said on a May 20 town hall that Abbott has agreed to a new study of the ID Now, the terms of which are still under negotiation. Stenzel also said, however, that any test that offers a demonstrated sensitivity of at least 80% in a controlled trial “has a valuable place going forward in this pandemic.”

Artms raises $19M to back inexpensive, high-volume production of Dx imaging isotopes

Vancouver-based Artms Inc. has raised a $19 million series A round to develop its approach to the production of many of the most commonly used diagnostic imaging isotopes. Its Quantm Irradiation system enables the inexpensive production of medical isotopes using hospital-based cyclotrons. It has been demonstrated with gallium-68 (68Ga) and is also applicable to other medical isotopes such as zirconium-89 (89Zr), technetium‐99m (99mTc) and copper-64 (64Cu). The financing was led by Deerfield Management with participation from existing, Vancouver-based seed investor GHS Fund.

Rapid Micro Biosystems raises $120M to advance microbial detection platform

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. has scooped up $120 million in a series C financing led by Ally Bridge Group, with participation by Endeavor Vision and existing investors Bain Capital Life Sciences, Longitude Capital, Xeraya Capital and Asahi Kasei. The Lowell, Mass.-based company has earmarked the funds to expand the global footprint of its contaminant testing platform for biopharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing and for new product development.

Proscia offers digital pathology software for remote use in clinical practice

Proscia, a Philadelphia-based company that focuses on artificial intelligence-enabled digital pathology solutions, has made the Concentriq Dx digital pathology software available for use in reviewing and reporting of digital pathology slides in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. Current practice ties pathologists to microscopes in physical laboratory spaces. However, during the pandemic, disruption has occurred at these laboratories, affecting the ability to serve patients. Last month, the FDA introduced guidance on a policy to expand the availability of remote digital pathology devices to help pathology services while reducing health care personnel contact and risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Abcellara’s COVID-19 antibodies development effort gets $125M boost from Ottawa

Toronto – The Canadian government has awarded Vancouver, British Columbia-based Abcellera Biologics Inc. CA$175.6 million (US$124.7 million) to develop antibodies to fight COVID-19 and build manufacturing facilities to address future pandemics. Abcellera has developed a microfluidic device about the size of a credit card containing 200,000 nano-sized reaction chambers to isolate a single cell that secretes a single, unique antibody type. Abcellera said it has discovered a large number of unique antibodies that target COVID-19 at a speed that could redefine drug discovery and be rapidly developed into a treatment before a vaccine likely can be ready.

FDA's approval of Lynparza for mCPRC shades Rubraca win

Just days after Clovis Oncology Inc.'s Rubraca (rucaparib) became the first PARP inhibitor approved by the FDA to treat BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCPRC) in third-line care, the agency has granted an even broader label in the indication to its first-in-class competitor, Lynparza (olaparib) in the second-line. Endorsement of an earlier line of usage and an overall survival benefit listed in Lynparza's label update will help rapidly establish it as "the drug of choice in the 2nd line, leaving little commercial opportunities for Rubraca downstream," SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens said. Alongside Lynparza's label expansion, Foundation Medicine Inc.'s Foundationone CDx and Myriad Genetics Inc.'s BRACAnalysis CDx gained approvals to identify patients for treatment with the drug.

Diagnosing the state of COVID-19 testing

The challenges to deploy diagnostic and surveillance testing for the COVID-19 pandemic will persist at least until a vaccine is ready if not well beyond that milestone. In our series “Diagnosing the state of COVID-19 testing,” BioWorld MedTech explores the complexities of developing accurate, properly regulated tests to help bring the world back online with confidence.

Also in the news

Aetion, Acutus Medical, Assure Holdings, Avacta, BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes, Baxter, Becton Dickinson, Beyond Air, Biodesix, Biolab Sciences, Biotronik, Bluebee, Brainsway, Cargill, Darui, Eagle Genomics, Egenesis, Eko, Enzo Biochem, G Medical Innovations, Genetic Technologies, Genetron Health, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Icbiotec, Konica Minolta Precision Medicine, Livanova, Macrogen, Medusa, Nanostring, Ncounter Data, Onramp Bioinformatics, Parexel, Pathnostics, Phunware, Ra Medical Systems, Seer, Sera Prognostics, Trugenomix, Uromems