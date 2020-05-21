Astrazeneca moving at Warp Speed with $1.2B in BARDA funding for COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON – Astrazeneca plc is to get up to $1.2 billion from the new U.S. COVID-19 vaccines program, Operation Warp Speed, to support further development and manufacturing of a vaccine developed at Oxford University’s Jenner Institute. The company said it will begin to ship the product in September 2020, with the U.K. and U.S. first in line for deliveries. The development program, agreed with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), includes a U.S. phase III trial with 30,000 participants. In parallel with clinical development, Astrazeneca will work with BARDA’s Centers for Innovation and Advanced Development in Manufacturing, on technology transfer and scaled-up manufacturing of the vaccine in the U.S.

Phase IIb/III UC data strong at 200-mg dose for Gilead, Galapagos

Gilead Sciences Inc. and partner Galapagos NV unveiled phase IIb/III data showing that their oral, once-daily, selective JAK1 inhibitor, filgotinib, in ulcerative colitis (UC) at the 200-mg dose achieved all primary endpoints in the study. The drug induced clinical remission at week 10 and maintained the positive result at week 58 in a significantly higher proportion of patients compared with placebo. At the 100-mg dose in the trial called Selection, though, filgotinib fell short of statistically significant clinical remission at week 10 but succeeded in the maintenance part of the experiment. As Wall Street mulled the candidate’s odds against marketed UC therapies Xeljanz (tofacitinib, Pfizer Inc.) and Rinvoq (upadacitinib, Abbvie Inc.), the findings were enough to nick shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) by $16.50, or 7%, to trade midday at $204.77. Gilead’s stock dipped only slightly.

Hotspot’s series B to propel it into the clinic

The $65 million that Hotspot Therapeutics Inc., of Boston, raised will help advance Hotspot’s lead programs to the clinic, including protein kinase C antagonists for Th2 and T-reg-driven autoimmune disease and S6 kinase antagonists for rare metabolic disease. The financing will also accelerate the discovery-stage pipeline targeting genetically validated transcription factors and E3 ligases, including CBL-B. The financing round was led by S.R. One Ltd. and included funds managed by Tekla Capital Management, MRL Ventures Fund, Solasta Ventures and Brace Pharma via affiliate Cleva Pharma, along with co-founding investors Atlas Venture and Sofinnova Partners. Hotspot’s series A, in July 2018, raised $45 million.

Entera Bio shares sink on interim phase II osteoporosis data

Shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX), a lightly traded Israeli drug delivery specialist, fell 30% by midday after the company said an ongoing phase II trial of its oral parathyroid hormone candidate in osteoporosis patients found the two lowest doses tested demonstrated "suboptimal increases" in P1NP, an important biomarker of bone formation. The doses "likely do not warrant further clinical advancement" after the completion of the trial, the company said. The third dose tested, 1.5 mg, fared better in the interim analysis, though the maximum efficacious dose has not yet been achieved, the company said. A phase III study is targeted for late 2021 or 2022.

After Ad5-nCoV, Cansino aims at mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 with Precision Nanosystems

BEIJING – Besides advancing its recombinant adenovirus type-5 vector (Ad5) vaccine for COVID-19, Cansino Biologics Inc. is making a new attempt to develop an mRNA lipid nanoparticle (mRNA-LNP) vaccine together with Canadian company Precision Nanosystems Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia. “Work has already started between the two parties, and we are hopeful to progress a candidate to the start of a phase I clinical study within 12 months,” Precision CEO James Taylor told BioWorld. The news came just a day before Abnova Corp. and Pharmajet Inc. revealed their joint efforts in developing an mRNA vaccine with a needle-free injection system. More than 10 companies are now known to be developing mRNA vaccine candidates.

China’s Carsgen set to start trials for first claudin18.2-targeted CAR T-cell therapy

BEIJING – CAR T-cell therapeutics developer Carsgen Therapeutics Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, won IND clearance from the FDA for its first-in-class CT-041 for advanced gastric and pancreatic cancer. The company said it is the first claudin18.2 (CLDN18.2)-targeted CAR T-cell therapy cleared for clinical trials in the world.

