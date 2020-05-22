BioWorld - Friday, May 22, 2020
New analgesia strategy

Amygdala contains pain suppression circuit

By Anette Breindl
Researchers at Duke University have identified a region in the central amygdala – more often thought of as a processing hub for emotions – that could suppress pain when activated.
