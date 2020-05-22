All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BioWorld - Friday, May 22, 2020
New analgesia strategy
Amygdala contains pain suppression circuit
May 22, 2020
By
Anette Breindl
No Comments
Researchers at Duke University have identified a region in the central amygdala – more often thought of as a processing hub for emotions – that could suppress pain when activated.
