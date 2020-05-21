Medtronic sees quarterly revenue dip with deferral of procedures

Like many other companies, Medtronic plc, of Dublin, saw COVID-19 affect its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, as procedures were deferred as a result of the pandemic. Quarterly worldwide revenue came in at $5.998 billion, representing a decrease of 26% as reported and 25% on an organic basis. As Cowen’s Josh Jennings noted, the company posted results that were in line with its April update regarding COVID-19’s impact. It also did not offer fiscal 2021 guidance. Still, he had a positive outlook for the company. “MDT has a compelling development pipeline and its regulatory timelines should not be negatively affected by the COVID-19 crisis, even though most clinical trials have been paused.”

FDA says pandemic device shortage policy applies to increase in demand even if supply unchanged

The pandemic-driven FDA guidance for device shortages addressed a topic that has been discussed for devices for some time despite lack of congressional action, but shortages may be ordinarily interpreted as a state of reduced or terminated production that crimps supplies. That interpretation has been expanded for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, to include circumstances in which demand exceeds supply even when the manufacturer sustains normal production levels, in which case the manufacturer is liable for reporting the shortage to the FDA.

Israel’s Ben-Gurion University develops one-minute coronavirus test

HONG KONG – A researcher at Israel’s Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has developed a test that identifies those carrying the COVID-19 virus in less than a minute. And it is both affordable and works with greater than 90% accuracy to boot. The ongoing trials will be aimed at finding out if the test can identify not just the presence of the virus but also the specific stage a COVID-19 infection is at.

Mammoth Biosciences, GSK team up on CRISPR-based COVID-19 test

Mammoth Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco, and London-based Glaxosmithkline plc have joined forces to develop a COVID-19 test to detect active SARS-CoV-2 infections using Mammoth’s CRISPR-based Detectr platform. The two companies hope to submit an application to the U.S. FDA for emergency use of the test before the end of the year.

Ortek fills cavity in dental care with early caries detection system

Ortek Therapeutics Inc., of Roslyn Heights, N.Y., has officially launched its electronic early cavity detection system, the Ortek-ECD. The FDA-cleared device can detect cavities before they show up on X-rays, enabling less invasive treatment and preventing greater damage to the tooth structure. Ortek holds the exclusive license for the device which was developed at Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine.

Diagnosing the state of COVID-19 testing

The challenges to deploy diagnostic and surveillance testing for the COVID-19 pandemic will persist at least until a vaccine is ready if not well beyond that milestone. In our series “Diagnosing the state of COVID-19 testing,” BioWorld MedTech explores the complexities of developing accurate, properly regulated tests to help bring the world back online with confidence.

