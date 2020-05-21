Entera Bio shares sink on interim phase II osteoporosis data

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX), a lightly traded Israeli drug delivery specialist, fell 27% on May 21 after the company said an ongoing phase II trial of its oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) candidate in osteoporosis patients found the two lowest doses tested demonstrated "suboptimal increases" in P1NP, an important biomarker of bone formation.