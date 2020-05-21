BioWorld - Thursday, May 21, 2020

Entera Bio shares sink on interim phase II osteoporosis data

May 21, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
Shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX), a lightly traded Israeli drug delivery specialist, fell 27% on May 21 after the company said an ongoing phase II trial of its oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) candidate in osteoporosis patients found the two lowest doses tested demonstrated "suboptimal increases" in P1NP, an important biomarker of bone formation.
