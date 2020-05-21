BioWorld - Thursday, May 21, 2020

Ortek fills cavity in dental care with early caries detection system

May 21, 2020
By Annette Boyle
Ortek Therapeutics Inc., of Roslyn Heights, N.Y., has officially launched its electronic early cavity detection system, the Ortek-ECD. The U.S. FDA-cleared device can detect dental lesions before they show up on X-rays, enabling less invasive treatment and preventing greater damage to the tooth structure. Ortek holds the exclusive license for the device which was developed at Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine.
