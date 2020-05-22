Australia’s Orthocell submits 510(k) for Celgro regenerative collagen medical device

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
PERTH, Australia – Perth-based regenerative medicine company Orthocell Ltd. has submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. FDA for its Celgro collagen medical device for dental guided bone and soft tissue regeneration applications. The submission follows positive results from an FDA-guided bone regeneration study, which is a key component toward the goal of gaining U.S. marketing approval.