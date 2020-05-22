Australia’s Orthocell submits 510(k) for Celgro regenerative collagen medical device

PERTH, Australia – Perth-based regenerative medicine company Orthocell Ltd. has submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. FDA for its Celgro collagen medical device for dental guided bone and soft tissue regeneration applications. The submission follows positive results from an FDA-guided bone regeneration study, which is a key component toward the goal of gaining U.S. marketing approval.