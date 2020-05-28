BioWorld - Thursday, May 28, 2020

Viacyte receives $27M to complete its series D

May 27, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
Privately held Viacyte Inc., of San Diego, has closed on about $27 million in private funding, the remainder of its $80 million series D stock financing from late 2018.
