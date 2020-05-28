All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
More information on our cookie policy.
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Powering insights from Cortellis. Link to Cortellis page on Clarivate website.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
Data Snapshots
Special reports
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Diagnosing the state of COVID-19 testing
Drugs to Watch 2020
The next pandemic
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Forecast Reports
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Create Account
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, May 28, 2020
Home
» Viacyte receives $27M to complete its series D
Looking to read the full article? Subscribe to BioWorld.
Viacyte receives $27M to complete its series D
May 27, 2020
By
Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Privately held Viacyte Inc., of San Diego, has closed on about $27 million in private funding, the remainder of its $80 million series D stock financing from late 2018.
BioWorld
Series D
Diabetes
Financings
Already a subscriber?
Sign in